Trio Of Michigan Teams Continue To Sit A Top NCAA Hockey Scene

This winter, Michigan did not just become the center of the college hockey world. It became its axis as the state is home to three colligate powerhouses that all have a chance at winning the national title.

At +450, the Michigan State Spartans have emerged as the nation’s betting favorite to win the national championship. Their 10–3–0 record includes commanding two game sweeps of Boston University and top NHL prospect Gavin McKenna’s squad in Penn State. Their only setbacks came in a road loss to New Hampshire and in a pair of surprising home losses against Wisconsin. Those losses allowed the Michigan Wolverines to climb to number one in the newest USCHO poll, but they have not diminished the Spartans' presence as a contender.

Much of Michigan State’s power comes from its young talent. The 19-year-old forward Porter Martone, selected sixth overall by the Flyers in the 2025 NHL Draft, has been one of the most explosive players in the NCAA with ten goals and eight assists for 18 points in 13 games. His ability to dictate play at both ends of the ice has turned him into a must-watch figure every night. Working alongside him is Minnesota Wild prospect Charlie Stramel, the 21st overall pick in the 2023 draft. Stramel has added six goals and ten assists for 16 points, creating a dangerous one-two punch that has made Michigan State a feared opponent.

The Michigan Wolverines are now the top-ranked team in the country and are listed at +550 to win the national championship. Their 13–3 record has been built through one of the toughest schedules in the sport. They beat seventh-ranked Providence twice. They swept Ohio State. In two game sets against second-ranked Western Michigan, tenth-ranked Wisconsin, and fifth-ranked Penn State, they earned hard-fought splits that strengthened their national profile.

Michigan has built its success on chemistry and leadership. At the front of the attack is 24-year-old senior T. J. Hughes, who has nine goals and 15 assists for 24 points through 16 games. Despite sharing a last name with Quinn, Jack, and Luke, he is not related and has carved out his own reputation as the driving force of this Wolverine offense. Just behind him is the fast-rising William Horcoff, son of Detroit Red Wings assistant general manager Shawn Horcoff.

The young Horcoff, who was selected 24th overall in the 2025 draft, has become the team’s most dangerous goal scorer with 14 goals and seven assists for 21 points. His role in the rivalry is especially compelling since his father once played for Michigan State.

The two programs will face off on Friday, December 5, and Saturday, December 6, in a matchup that already feels like a preview of the postseason. It will feature the number one and number three teams in the country and could help determine who enters the second half of the season as the true national favorite.

Western Michigan, the reigning national champions, are not far behind. They hold a 9–5–0 record, sit seventh in the rankings, and have +1500 odds to repeat as champions. Their season has included some highs like a win over Michigan, but also some tough defeats to Ferris State, two straight losses to ninth-ranked Denver, and setbacks against St. Cloud State.

Their leader on offense has been 23-year-old forward Grant Slukynsky with two goals and 12 assists for a point-per-game average in 14 games. Western now enters a critical stretch with a two-game set against Minnesota Duluth on December 5 and 6, followed by a challenging matchup with Boston College during the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off.

Three teams from one state are in the championship conversation that have together carried the narrative of the season and have made a powerful statement. Michigan has quickly become the hockey state of the nation, a place where a championship feels inevitable and the road to the Frozen Four runs through the heart of the Great Lakes.

