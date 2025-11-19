Two Former Michigan Teammates Hit Major NHL Milestones On The Same Night

On a night that felt like a nostalgic echo of Ann Arbor, two former Michigan Wolverines reached significant NHL milestones on the same day as each other.

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin recorded his 600th career NHL point on Tuesday, sealing a 4–2 victory over the Seattle Kraken with an empty-net goal. In Winnipeg, Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski scored against the Jets to notch the 400th point of his NHL career, becoming the first defenseman in franchise history to reach that mark.

Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) on X

Friends and former teammates, Zach Werenski and Dylan Larkin hit major milestones on same night #ProBlue

The simultaneous milestones served as a fitting reminder of the immense talent that passed through the University of Michigan during the 2014–15 season, when Larkin and Werenski starred on a Wolverines roster loaded with future NHL regulars including current Red Wings Andrew Copp and J. T. Compher, along with Zach Hyman and Tyler Motte.

Detroit's AHL Griffins Bring Back Former In-State Standout On PTO

Michigan native Nolan Moyle earns another AHL shot with the Griffins after dominating in the ECHL, aiming for Red Wings organization success.

Werenski’s goal on Tuesday not only secured his 400th point but further cemented his place as one of the most productive American-born defensemen of his era. With 119 goals and 281 assists in 587 games, he became the eighth-fastest American-born defenseman to reach 400 points. All 400 of his points have come with Columbus, where he has long served as the backbone of the Blue Jackets’ blue line.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

On the same day in Detroit, Larkin added another achievement to his growing resume. His empty-net tally secured both the win and his 600th career point, bringing him to 12 goals and 12 assists for 24 points in 20 games to start the season.

Selected 15th overall in 2014, Larkin made his NHL debut in 2015–16 and has spent his entire career with the Red Wings. Now the team’s 37th captain, he has become a foundational piece of Detroit’s resurgence. In January 2025, he became the second-youngest player in franchise history, behind only Steve Yzerman, to reach 700 games played.

Red Wings' Sixth Round Pick Emerging as Surprise Gem in Prospect Pipeline

From a late-round gamble to a dominant QMJHL champion, Rudy Guimond is surprising everyone. The Red Wings' pipeline just got a whole lot more interesting.

With 254 goals and 346 assists in 754 games, the 29-year-old center now sits 11th on Detroit’s all-time points list, within striking distance of Brendan Shanahan, who has 633 points.

A decade after electrifying Yost Ice Arena together, Larkin and Werenski’s NHL careers have taken them down different paths, one captaining an Original Six franchise back toward contention and the other anchoring a younger team’s defensive core. But for one night in mid-November, the two Wolverines were in step once again in a special moment for Michigan fans.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.