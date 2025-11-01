"Unacceptable": Red Wings Feeling Fowl After Ducks Halt Their Winning Streak

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

For whatever befuddling reason, the Detroit Red Wings have had difficulties getting off to a good start in road games.

Prior to their tilt against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday evening, the Red Wings got off to slower starts against both the St. Louis Blues and Los Angeles Kings, though they would ultimately emerge victorious in both games.

Earlier in the month, they would also be outplayed on the road by both the Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders, resulting in losses by a combined 11-4 score.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Once again, the Red Wings didn't have the start that they wanted and were eventually defeated by the Ducks by a 5-2 final score at Honda Center.

The setback brought an end to Detroit's three-game winning streak, and also spoiled the return of goaltender John Gibson to the venue he called home for 12 seasons before he was traded to the Red Wings in late June.

Detroit surrendered a shorthanded goal for the second straight game, as Troy Terry broke the ice and gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead in the opening 20 minutes of play. He would score again late in regulation while also adding an assist as part of the Ducks win.

Just as they said they felt they did during their Oct. 9 loss to the Montreal Canadiens, the Red Wings said they felt as though they left Gibson out to dry.

“We got to come up with a better game plan, especially for such a meaningful game, first and foremost, for Gibby," defenseman Moritz Seider said afterward. "Unacceptable to let him hang in there a couple times, then obviously frustration takes over and you kind of get away from your game a little bit.”

Head coach Todd McLellan pointed to recurring issues that have caused problems in previous losses, noting that they resurfaced again and contributed to the setback.

"Some of our problems in the past reared their heads again in the first period," McLellan said. "A few outnumbered rushes on real poor decisions, including the power-play. Then suddenly, you’re chasing the game."

VIDEO: Red Wings Controversially Denied Of Would-Be Tying Goal Vs. Ducks

The Detroit Red Wings had their would-be tying goal in the second period against the Anaheim Ducks disallowed, but was the correct call made?

As for how McLellan feels about his team now that the month of October is officially in the books, he said they’re still figuring that out.

"We’re a mixed bag at this point, but we got a lot of opportunity for growth and we’re looking forward to getting better," he said.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.