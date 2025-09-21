"Unbelievable Atmosphere": Red Wings Play In Front of Sold Out Crowd in Grand Rapids

The annual Detroit Red Wings Red & White game, which is typically played at Center I.C.E. Arena in Traverse City, Mich., was moved to Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. for the first time since 2011.

The event, comprised of Red Wings players split into two groups, was announced as a full sellout at the venue that serves as the home of the American Hockey League affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins.

Team White pulled out a 3-2 victory thanks to a pair of goals from Elmer Söderblom as well as another goal from Alex DeBrincat; Jonatan Berggren and Emmitt Finnie scored for Team Red.

Right from the get-go, the fans were energized, engaged, and loud.

Afterward, Red Wings team captain Dylan Larkin had nothing but great things to say about the fans who packed the building to cheer them on in their final tune-up before the pre-season begins on Tuesday.

"Unbelievable atmosphere," Larkin said. "I'm not surprised, knowing the hockey fans here in Grand Rapids. I'm sure there are people who drove from all over the west side of the state to come and watch and cheer us on, and show us some support today. That was really special, and it's something I'll always remember."

Like the rest of his teammates, Larkin is chomping at the bit to get into the pre-season against non-Detroit opponents.

"It was a productive game and was good to get back on an NHL ice surface and something we're more familiar with," he said. "I thought it was productive and I think we're tired of playing against each other. We're ready to get into the pre-season games here."

The Red Wings have eight pre-season games scheduled in the next few weeks, beginning with a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday evening at Little Caesars Arena.

As they did in the Red & White game, young Red Wings prospects like Axel Sandin-Pellikka and Michael Brandsegg-Nygård will be getting plenty of playing time.

"A lot of them looked really good," Larkin said of Detroit's young prospects. "You see speed, you see skill. I think they all have very good attributes, whether it's a shot or skating or a brain. But they all seem eager to want to learn and they've really been impressive with their work ethic on and off the ice."

Tuesday's game at Little Caesars Arena, which will be the first unofficial game of former Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill behind the bench of the Blackhawks in the same role, is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET.

