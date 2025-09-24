"Unbelievable Player": Carter Mazur Lauds Emmitt Finnie After Multi-Point Performance

Tuesday night's game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Chicago Blackhawks may have only been a pre-season game, but if the performance of prospect Emmitt Finnie is any indication of potential things to come, fans are going to quickly come to love him.

Finnie scored the game-winning goal near the midway point of the third period in what was a 3-2 victory for the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. He also added an assist during the first period, a beautiful no-look pass to a waiting Carter Mazur in the slot.

Following the game, Mazur praised Finnie's performance and lauded his no-look pass that set up his first period tally.

"Finnie's on a hot streak right now, he's playing really well, he's an unbelievable player," Mazur said. "It's easy to know when a good player has the puck. Just find an area, and he'll find you."

Finnie, a seventh-round selection (201st) overall in 2023, will be with the Grand Rapids Griffins this season, with whom he got in 10 games of action last season. His offensive talents have already been on display earlier in his career, as he collected 37 goals with the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL.

"Emmitt is a worker, he's a tenacious player, a good skater and he gets things done," said head coach Todd McLellan. "Something happens when he's out there and so far, so good."

Not only did Finnie have a two point performance on Tuesday, but forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygård added a pair of assists while Nate Danielson scored a second period goal.

The Red Wings will reconvene in pre-season play on Thursday night against the Buffalo Sabres.

