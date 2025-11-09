Unfortunate News Announced For Red Wings Prospects Sebastian Cossa and Michal Postava

Detroit Red Wings prospect goaltender Sebastian Cossa continues to get seasoning in the American Hockey League with the Grand Rapids Griffins, and it's going to be a critical season for him in the final campaign of his current contract.

Right now, he's dealing with some adversity, as it was confirmed by Griffins head coach Dan Watson that he was hurt earlier in the week in practice.

Right now, he's been designated on a day-to-day basis.

Per Griffins Head Coach Dan Watson: Sebastian Cossa did sustain an injury during practice this week and is day to day currently #GoGRG #LGRW

In Cossa's absence, the Griffins called up Carter Gylander from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye. And now, Gylander has been thrust into action this afternoon against the Chicago Wolves after starter Michal Postava was hurt while making a save.

Michal Postava heads to the Griffins locker room after making this save…Carter Gylander now in net for the Griffins #GoGRG #LGRW

The Griffins are currently on a historic 8-0 streak to begin the 2025-26 AHL season.

Cossa has posted strong stats in the four starts that he's made, going a perfect 4-0 with an impressive 1.75 goals-against average, a .939 save percentage, and a shutout.

Meanwhile, Postava is also undefeated with a 4-0 record, a 2.22 goals-against average, and a .934 save percentage.

