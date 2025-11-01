VIDEO: Red Wings Controversially Denied Of Would-Be Tying Goal Vs. Ducks

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Sometimes you get the breaks, and sometimes you dont.

The Detroit Red Wings have experienced both sides of that reality in just over 24 hours as part of their trek across southern California. On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Kings appeared to seize an overtime victory, only to have Kevin Fiala's would-be game-winner disallowed because of goaltender interference.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

On Friday night against the Anaheim Ducks, the Red Wings had a would-be tying goal by Moritz Seider in the second period disallowed after the officials ruled that Seider was guilty of a distinct kicking motion.

However, video replays don't appear to show any distinct kicking motion on Seider's part, but rather show him redirecting the puck with his skate, which is a legal play.

NHL Rule 37.4 states:

– "Plays that involve a puck entering the net as a direct result of a “distinct kicking motion” shall be ruled NO GOAL. A “distinct kicking motion,” for purposes of Video Review, is one where the video makes clear that an attacking Player has deliberately propelled the puck with a kick of his foot or skate and the puck subsequently enters the net. A goal cannot be scored on a play where an attacking Player propels the puck with his skate into the net (even by means of a subsequent deflection off of another Player) using a “distinct kicking motion.” A goal also cannot be scored on a play where an attacking Player kicks any equipment (stick, glove, helmet, etc.) at the puck, including kicking the blade of his own stick, causing the puck to cross the goal line."

- "A puck that deflects into the net off an attacking Player’s skate who does not use a “distinct kicking motion” shall be ruled a GOAL. A puck that is directed into the net by an attacking Players’ skate shall also be ruled a GOAL, as long as no “distinct kicking motion” is evident."

The ruling was especially unfortunate for the Red Wings, as just seconds later, the Ducks turned what likely should have been a 2-2 tie into a 3-1 lead after Mason McTavish scored his second goal of the season.

Did the Red Wings get the short end of the stick here, or was the correct call made by the officials?

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.