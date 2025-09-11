Vladimir Konstantinov Scheduled To Make Rare Special Public Appearance

The career of bruising Detroit Red Wings defenseman Vladimir Konstantinov was tragically cut short less than a week after the 1997 Stanley Cup victory because of a limousine accident that very nearly claimed his life.

Not only did the accident end the career and forever alter the life of Konstantinov, but it also nearly took the life of team masseur Sergei Mnatsakanov. Both men were badly injured and, while they ultimately survived the ordeal, their lives would never be the same again.

Konstantinov remains a beloved figure in the Red Wings community, and while it isn't officially retired and taken out of circulation, no Red Wings player has worn jersey No. 16 since he did.

Fans hoping to see the man known as the "Vladinator" have a chance to do so later this month at Monroe Comic Con, scheduled to take place at the FMB Expo Center beginning on Sept. 12 and running through the next day.

As initially reported by MLive, Konstantinov will be joined by his fellow former Red Wings teammate Darren McCarty.

The pure elation that the city of Detroit felt after finally ending their 42-year Stanley Cup drought was suddenly turned to sadness and furvent prayers for the survival of Konstantinov, who was named a finalist for the Norris Trophy in what unfortunately proved to be his final season in the League.

The Red Wings used the tragic accident as a rallying cry for their Stanley Cup defense, and ultimately repeated as champions and celebrated with Konstantinov on the ice following a four-game sweep of the Washington Capitals.

Unfortunately, Mnatsakanov passed away last August following a battle with cancer.

Konstantinov's former teammate Nicklas Lidstrom, who is regarded as the best defenseman in NHL history with a whopping seven Norris Trophy wins, once said that Konstantinov was "a step ahead" of him.

"Vladdy was a step ahead of me," Lidstrom said. "He was playing the game real hard. Whether he was playing against (enforcer) Stu Grimson or going up against Gretzky or (Mario) Lemieux, he would play the same way. He was never afraid of laying a hit on a tough guy. He was an excellent skater, strong on his feet. (He was) fearless on the ice.”

Tickets for the event for Friday will cost $15, and $20 for Saturday. Fans can also purchase a two-day VIP pass for $30.

