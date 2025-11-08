"We Didn't Finish" Red Wings Lament Missed Chances In 4-1 Loss To Rangers

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

For the first time in several weeks, the Detroit Red Wings had the services of future Hall of Fame forward Patrick Kane.

Kane returned to the Detroit lineup on Friday evening against the New York Rangers, starting in his traditional spot on the second line alongside Alex DeBrincat and Marco Kasper.

Unfortunately, the game took a decisive turn when Kane missed a wide-open net in the second period, a chance that would have tied the score at 2-2.

Instead, the Rangers held onto their lead and added two more goals in the final frame en route to a 4-1 victory, handing Detroit its second straight regulation loss.

Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick turned back the clock and looked much more like the Conn Smythe Trophy winner in 2012 that led the Los Angeles Kings to the Stanley Cup, making 32 saves.

Forward Lucas Raymond tipped his cap to Quick's performance, but also said that it's up to him and his teammates to take advantage of the chances they get.

"He (Quick) was good, but at the same time, you have to bear down on the chances you get," Raymond said. "Tonight, I think we had plenty of chances to score one or two, or on a good night, three. But we didn't and that's what matters, and we need to adjust it and get better moving forward."

Kane's missed chance on the open net would have likely changed the course of the game's ultimate outcome, but it wasn't meant to be.

"If anybody was going to have the puck in that situation, I'd pick one indivudual, I'd pick Patrick Kane," head coach Todd McLellan said. "It didn't go our way, but there's a wide open net and one that makes it 2-2, and who knows what could happen.

"Sometimes you worry about offense when you're not creating opportunities, and I thought we created opportunites tonight and didn't finish."

As far as how McLellan felt that Kane performed in his first game back since Oct. 17, he made plays and will be back up to speed in no time given his elite pedigree.

"He hasn't practiced with the team and been involved in five-on-five play, but he's talented enough and smart enough to get back into the game situation and find his flow," McLellan said. "I thought he was effective and he made some plays. I think he's only going to get better as he gets involved with five teammates and five opposing players, and playing a little bit."

Kane and the Red Wings will face his former team, the Chicago Blackhawks, on Sunday afternoon.

