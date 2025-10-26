"We Knew It Was Coming": Red Wings Knew Alex DeBrincat Wouldn't Be Scoreless For Long

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat tallied a team-high 39 goals last season, but had somehow gone the first eight games of this current campaign without lighting the lamp.

It certainly wasn't for a lack of trying, as DeBrincat was among the NHL leaders in high-danger scoring chances without having scored a goal thus far.

On Saturday evening against the St. Louis Blues, he was not only robbed by the outside webbing of the glove of goaltender Jordan Binnington, but he also rang a shot off the post for what seemed like the umpteenth time in only a few short weeks.

However, a natural goal scorer like DeBrincat wasn't going to be shut out for long.

He whistled a wicked wrist shot past Binnington in the third period, knotting the score at 4-4 after what had initially been a 4-0 Blues lead. He gave an exuberant fist-pump as the sellout crowd at Little Caesars Arena that had been filled with a smattering of boos after the first period exploded in jubilation.

Following another two goals from defenseman Simon Edvinsson, the Red Wings earned just their fifth victory in their centennial history after they initially trailed by four goals.

Following the game, DeBrincat's teammates were thrilled that he finally got the monkey off his back.

"He could eight goals right now, I mean even in the last two games, it's been post, crossbar, that stick save the other night," explained J.T. Compher, who also scored as part of the comeback win. "I don't think anyone in this room wavered in belief in Cat, and he never wavered himself. He's an unbelievable, high-end goal scorer in this League. We knew it was coming and to come in that spot, he just keeps shooting and that's what he's good at."

"When you're not scoring and not getting chances, it's one thing. But I think he’s 70 shot attempts this year, so we’re happy for him. He earned it."

Head coach Todd McLellan, who helped spark the comeback with a timeout call after the Blues tallied their fourth goal, knew that DeBrincat's tally had to feel like a giant burden had been lifted.

“It’s probably weight off his shoulders, certainly the teams to see him finally get that,” McLellan said. "Because we absolutely need his offense moving forward.”

Following practice on Saturday before facing the Blues, DeBrincat explained that he wasn't worried about his goalless streak and that he knew that the puck would eventually start going in.

So far, so good.

