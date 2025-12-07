"World Class Shot": Patrick Kane's Red Wings Teammates Love What He Brings

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

The Detroit Red Wings have now collected three of four possible points to begin their six-game road swing, and they have future Hall of Fame forward Patrick Kane to thank for their victory on Saturday evening against the Seattle Kraken.

It was Kane who fired a wrist shot past the glove of Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord with just 2:29 left in the third period, breaking a 3-3 tie and moving him to within three goals of 500 for his career.

The Red Wings managed to knot the score at 3-3 late in the second period after veteran forward James van Riemsdyk, who was selected second overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2007 NHL Draft just one pick after Kane was picked by the Chicago Blackhawks, scored for the third consecutive game.

While van Riemsdyk has played against Kane plenty of times in his career, including the 2010 Stanley Cup Final, he's loving every second of being on the same NHL squad.

"It's been the same for the 20 years I've known him," van Riemsdyk said following the game in a postgame interview. "When the game is on the line, he's the guy you want the puck on his stick. He usually comes through."

"A word class shot there and a big two points for us."

The Red Wings also were boosted by goals from rookie Emmitt Finnie, who notched his sixth tally of the season in the opening 20 minutes of play.

Following the first goal by Red Wings forward Andrew Copp since Oct. 11, the Kraken seized the lead with two straight goals, only to have van Rimesdyk score late in the second period to knot the score at 3-3

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

The

Kane himself didn't seem much in the mood to take credit for the go-ahead tally, instead saying he felt his performance in the early goings of the contest wasn't what he wanted it to be.

“I wasn’t very good tonight," Kane said. "But sometimes you don’t have your best and you can find ways to win on the road. That’s a good skill to have.”

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.