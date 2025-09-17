Yzerman Breaks Silence On Fedorov Jersey Retirement "Well Deserved"

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman finally comments on his longtime teammate Sergei Fedorov having his number retired, calling it "fantastic" and "well deserved."

At a press conference on Tuesday, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman spoke to the media for the first time since it was revealed that his former teammate Sergei Fedorov would have his number retired with the organization. After being speaking on the Red Wings upcoming season and recent player adds, Yzerman commented on the news saying it was "fantastic" and that he was a crucial player in Detroit's success during the late 90s and early 2000s.

"I think it's extremely well deserved, you know, periodically over the years since we both retired and Sergei moving back to Russia, we'd speak periodically," Yzerman said "I've run into him at World Championships and things over the years, and he was obviously, an extremely important player on our Stanley Cup teams in the 90s and through '02, so I think it's great for the organization, great for our fan base, and very well deserved for Sergei, I had a chance to speak with him after it was announced, and he was very excited about it, and is looking forward to coming back for the ceremonies."

It may be hard to believe, but the Detroit Red Wings are not only in the midst of the second longest Stanley Cup Playoff drought in the National Hockey League today, but in their team history.

Yzerman and Fedorov played with each other for 13 seasons with both players racking up a combined ten awards together: three Stanley Cups (1997, 1998, 2002) one Hart Trophy (Fedorov), three Selke Trophies (Fedorov 2, Yzerman 1) a Conn Smythe Trophy as Playoff MVP (Yzerman), one NHL First All‑Star Team appearance (Yzerman) and a Ted Lindsay trophy (Fedorov). Both were named to the Hockey and IIHF Hall of Fame.

It's been a longtime coming for the three-time Stanley Cup champion as past wounds of hardships between Fedorov and the organization have healed. The rift between Sergei Fedorov and the Red Wings stemmed from contract disputes and strained negotiations throughout his tenure, most notably during the 1997–98 season when he held out for most of the year. Fedorov would eventually sign a heavily front-loaded offer sheet with the Carolina Hurricanes, which forced Detroit to agree to his terms if they wanted to keep him.

Fedorov's relationship with management, particularly GM Ken Holland, reportedly grew tense due to what he felt was a lack of respect and underappreciation despite his contributions to the team's success. The tension culminated in his departure in 2003 as a free agent to the Anaheim Ducks, leaving many fans and the organization feeling blindsided and disappointed.

Over two decades later, the situation has passed and now Fedorov will be remembered for his excellence as a member of the Red Wings as he will be the ninth player in franchise history to have his number retired. His signature No. 91 will go into the rafters of Little Caesars Arena on January 12th before the Red Wings take on the the team Fedorov almost left Detroit for in the Carolina Hurricanes. During his time in Hockeytown, Fedorov recorded 400 goals and 554 assists for 954 points over 908 games across 13 seasons.

He would go on to become the first Russian player in NHL history to record 1,000 points and would become a pioneer for modern style in the sport after signing a groundbreaking deal with Nike and sporting some of the most memorable looks in hockey history.

