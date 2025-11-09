Lucas Raymond Outlines Blueprint For Red Wings To Overcome Scoring Drought

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

The return home to Little Caesars Arena didn't go as planned for the Detroit Red Wings, who were making their first appearance on home ice since their thrilling 6-4 comeback victory over the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 25.

They scored a single goal courtesy of J.T. Compher during their 4-1 setback against the New York Rangers, who were buyoyed by a strong performance from goaltender Jonathan Quick with 32 saves.

It came on the heels of their 1-0 shutout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights earlier in the week, meaning they've now scored just once in the last two outings.

Forward Lucas Raymond, one of Detroit's top sources of offense, said it's simply a matter of converting on the chances that they get.

“You’ve got to bear down on the chances you get,” Lucas Raymond said. “Tonight I think we had plenty of chances to score one, two, on a good night, three. But we didn’t. And that’s what matters, and we need to adjust it and get better moving forward.”

Raymond also touted the importance of going into the dirty areas of the ice, as scoring droughts are often solved with the scoring of dirty, greasy goals.

“We’re not getting to those dirty areas right now where a lot of the goals are scored. We talked about it after the Vegas game, we knew it coming into this game, and it’s easy when it’s not going in to start looking for it even more," he continued. "For us right now, it’s just about keeping it simple, getting back to it."

"We know we can score goals. We’ve got a lot of guys in this room that can score goals. So it’s just about trusting that.”

The Red Wings have also scored only a single power-play goal in their last fifteen chances.

"We know we got a good power-play, we've got to execute better," Raymond said. "You're not always gonna score, but you've got to get momentum and come out of there with a bit of push for the team."

