"A Dream Come True": Axel Sandin-Pellikka Thrilled For Red Wings' Debut

The day has arrived for the Detroit Red Wings, who officially begin their centennial campaign on Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena.

They'll be doing it in style with special centennial-themed uniforms that they'll not only wear for tonight's game but also on Saturday night's tilt against another historic Original Six rival, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

While the Red Wings will be celebrating their long and rich history all season long, 2025-26 will also mark yet another serious injection of youth into the Detroit lineup.

Rookies Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, Emmitt Finnie, and Axel Sandin-Pellikka are the latest wave of young talent drafted by GM Steve Yzerman who will now look to help take the Red Wings to the next level.

Sandin-Pellikka was one of the most talked-about players in Detroit’s system, and thanks to his strong performances during Training Camp and the preseason, he earned a spot on the Opening Night roster against Montreal. He’ll be paired with Simon Edvinsson, who is coming off his first full NHL season.

Following practice at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday morning, Sandin-Pellikka was beaming with excitement about his impending debut.

"A lot of excitement, for me and my family," he said of his reaction when receiving the news that he'd made the final roster cut. "It's a dream come true. As a kid you want to play in the NHL. Just getting a chance to do it tonight is going to be very cool and I'm looking forward to it."

Just like fellow rookie teammates Brandsegg-Nygård and Finnie, Sandin-Pellikka will have multiple family members in attendance on Thursday.

"My family is coming in with my dad and mom, my brother and sister, and my granddad and uncle," he explained. "I've got six people and it will be fun sharing it with them."

The Red Wings have featured a wealth of Swedish-born talent throughout their history, most notably multi–Norris Trophy winner and former team captain Nicklas Lidstrom, who is widely considered the greatest defensemen in NHL history.

Sandin-Pellikka has leaned on the support from former Lidstrom teammate Niklas Kronwall, who is now a Development Coach with a focus on Swedish talent.

"He's been helping me a lot and offered skills and video, just talking about his career and how that was," Sandin-Pellikka said of Kronwall. "It's been very helpful."

Not only did Sandin-Pellikka prove himself worthy as a defenseman against other NHL players, but his puck-moving skills and attributes on the power-play helped make earning a roster spot possible.

Last season while playing with Skelleftea AIK, he earned himself numerous accolades, including being named the Swedish Junior Hockey Player of the Year after leading all junior SHL players in goals and points.

A regular on the blue line during power plays in Sweden, Sandin-Pellikka is in his element on the ice when the opposition is shorthanded, and he saw multiple minutes on the power-play with the Red Wings in pre-season play.

"It's a fun challenge for me, playing the power play," he said. "I've always done that so I hope I still have the qualities for that. I'm feeling good for that."

The 2025-26 NHL Season has officially begun for several teams, and for the Detroit Red Wings , it will commence on Thursday evening against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena.

Sandin-Pellikka will begin his NHL career wearing jersey No. 44. He would have liked to have worn No. 5 as he did with Skelleftea AIK, but understandably, he knows it's unavailable.

Lidstrom wore No. 5 throughout his legendary career with the Red Wings, a tenure that included multiple Norris Trophy wins, four Stanley Cup championships, the 2002 Conn Smythe Trophy, and his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015.

His No. 5 was raised to the rafters at Joe Louis Arena in 2014 and now hangs in Little Caesars Arena. Maybe one day, No. 44 will be placed alongside Lidstrom's retired jersey banner in the rafters.

"Hopefully!" he said with a grin.

