Alex DeBrincat Heating Up For Red Wings After Two Goals In As Many Games

Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat scored 39 goals last season, but had somehow gone his first eight games of the current campaign without a single tally.

It certainly wasn't for a lack of effort or chances, as he had multiple Grade A scoring chances leading up to Saturday evening's 6-4 dramatic comeback victory over the St. Louis Blues at Little Caesars Arena.

In the first period alone in that game, DeBrincat rang two shots off the post. But he finally got the giant monkey off his back when he sniped a wrist shot past goaltender Jordan Binnington in the third period, not only knotting the score at 4-4 but also picking up his elusive first goal.

Scoring goals is nothing new to DeBrincat, who already had a pair of 40-goal seasons while playing with the Chicago Blackhawks. But the feeling of lightning the lamp for the first time this season in such a critical moment as part of a historic win was nothing short of a great feeling for him.

"I think I had too many chances leading up to that," DeBrincat said following practice the next day. "I think it just wasn't going in, so it was nice to feel that and help the team out. It was a great comeback, being able to get out a win. Overall it was a great feeling the other day."

When asked if he feels that the dam is breaking and that goals will soon be coming in bunches, DeBrincat acknowledged that it's his hope.

"I hope so, that's obviously the hope but the game isn't that easy," he said. "You gotta keep working and generating chances and just hope that they fall."

Red Wings Complete Two-Game Sweep with 5-2 Win Over Blues To Begin Road Trip

The Red Wings have swept their home-and-home series with the St. Louis Blues, winning on Tuesday evening by a 5-2 final score and improving to 7-3 through the first 10 games of their centennial campaign.

And fall they did in his next outing, the second of Detroit's home-and-home series against the Blues. DeBrincat deflected Moritz Seider's shot past Binnington late in the first period while on the power-play, giving him two goals in as many games.

He also added an assist as part of Detroit's 5-2 win at Enterprise Center, giving him eight so far, good for first overall on the team in total helpers.

