Cam Talbot's 38 Saves Help Red Wings Steal Win From Leafs, But Concern Is For Lucas Raymond

The Toronto Maple Leafs weren't happy with how they played during their 6-3 defeat at the hands of the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday evening at Little Caesars Arena, and wanted things to be different in Monday afternoon's rematch in Toronto.

By the time regulation ended, the Leafs enjoyed a massive 40-15 shots advantage after having outplayed the visiting Red Wings for nearly the entire game.

But thanks to an incredible performance from goaltender Cam Talbot and some late-game heroics, the Red Wings showed why the final shot counter doesn't decide who earns the two points.

A late goal from newcomer Mason Appleton, who took Lucas Raymond's spot on the top line, with 45 seconds left in the third period proved to be the game winner for the Red Wings, who swept their home-and-home series against the Maple Leafs.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Talbot was nothing short of spectacular, almost singlehandedly keeping the Red Wings in the fight all afternoon long. He finished with 38 saves in one of his best performances since joining the Red Wings in 2024.

Appleton’s goal broke a 2-2 tie, giving Detroit the advantage right back after their 2-0 lead had evaporated thanks to a pair of third period Leafs tallies.

After a shot from Ben Chiarot from the point was blocked by Auston Matthews, Appleton immediately one-timed the rebound from the face-off circle while falling to the ice past a sprawling Anthony Stolarz.

The Red Wings also got a third period goal from another newcomer in James van Riemsdyk, who was making his Detroit debut against the team he suited up for over six seasons; his goal made the score 2-0.

Detroit had taken a 1-0 lead into the first intermission after Dylan Larkin roofed a backhand shot on the power-play past Stolarz.

The Leafs fought their way back into the game thanks to goals from Matthew Knies and Calle Jarnkrok, who also scored on Saturday.

But there was cause for concern after the Red Wings lost forward Lucas Raymond, who tallied twice against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, to an upper-body injury early in the second period. He would soon be ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Lucas Raymond Exits Game Against Leafs After Taking Heavy Hit, Won't Return

The Detroit Red Wings can ill-afford to lose forward Lucas Raymond, who established a new career-high in points last season with 80.

Head coach Todd McLellan didn't have an immediate update on Raymond, and said he'll be undergoing further evaluation upon the club's return to Detroit.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

Follow Michael Whitaker On X