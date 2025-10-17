"Can't Say Enough Good Things": James van Riemsdyk Grateful for Support From Red Wings and Family

Veteran forward James van Riemsdyk has only played in two games so far in the young 2025-26 NHL season for the Detroit Red Wings, but he's already making an impact on and off the ice.

van Riemsdyk scored in his Red Wings debut on Monday afternoon against the Toronto Maple Leafs, a team he played with for six seasons, as part of Detroit's 3-2 victory.

Not only will there be a natural adjustment period for a player joining a new team and a new city, but it will especially be a challenge for van Riemsdyk because, as he said, this is his first season playing away from his family.

"The biggest adjustment coming - I think anytime that something is new, you're trying to get your bearings with your daily routine and what that looks like," van Riemsdyk said following Detroit's morning skate on Friday. "Obviously for me, it's a bit of an adjustment being here without my family, so I'm trying to get used to that."

Van Riemsdyk’s wife recently gave birth to twins, one of whom required extra care shortly after birth, which led to his absence from Red Wings Training Camp and the entire preseason schedule.

He considers himself extremely fortunate to have a supportive family and praised his wife’s strength in caring for their four children while he is away in a new city.

"I'm lucky to have a wife with four kids at home who is pretty amazing to do what she does and take that on so that I can do what I love to do here," he said. "I don't take it for granted."

As far as his biggest adjustment on the hockey side of things, van Riemsdyk continues to get to know his new teammates, some of whom he's known from crossing paths earlier in his career. The good thing is that his teammates have also been extremely supportive since his arrival, and especially with his family situation.

"Just trying to fit in with the guys and get to know them, obviously I know some of them from beforehand which helps," he said. "Just integrating with the new group, but they've been great and welcoming and supportive as I've been going through some of the family stuff.

"I can't say enough good things about my experience here so far."

The Red Wings have a trio of rookie players who made the team out of Training Camp, and a player like van Riemsdyk has proven to be extremely beneficial to have them learn from - but it's only part of what he brings to the team in the eyes of head coach Todd McLellan.

"He's been tremendous when it comes to that," McLellan said of van Riemsdyk's leadership qualities.

"Since he's been back, it feels like he wants to give back too, so it's a good combination," McLellan continued. "I see him every morning with the guys having breakfast or lunch before or after practice, and a wide range of seatmates from young to old. Has never seemed down or grumpy, or out of sorts. He still has things going on at home, but her's been able to manage that well."

"On the bench, he talks to his linemates, he asks questions of the coaches, he's comfortable. He's played so many games for so long, he's comfortable carrying himself the way he does."

Van Riemsdyk’s goal on Monday helped his team earn their second of three straight victories over divisional opponents. Given that the Red Wings have been battling for every point down the stretch in each of the past two seasons, collecting points early, especially against Atlantic Division opponents, is crucial.

"It's huge, these games get magnified more because these are teams we're going to be jockeying with all year long," van Riemsdyk said. "This has been probably one of the strongest, if not the strongest division in hockey the last few years just because of the depth of the teams and how tight it is. We know it's a big challenge and it's important to get off to a good start."

