Cat Scratch Fever: Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat Recognized By The NHL

Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat was nothing short of snakebitten for the first several games of the centennial campaign, as he wasn't able to find the back of the net despite multiple glorious opportunities that either rang the iron or were denied thanks to a miraculous save.

That's since changed, as DeBrincat is back to his usual scoring ways. As has been the case throughout his career, when the puck starts going in for him, it tends to in bunches.

DeBrincat has scored five goals in his last three games, including back-to-back contests in which he tallied twice.

Thanks to his efforts, he's being recognized by the NHL and has been named the League's Second Star of the Week.

Jason Robertson, Alex DeBrincat and Quinn Hughes have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Nov. 16. 3 Stars of the Week presented by @GEICO #NHLStats: https://t.co/jzQu6auVfP

He also scored Detroit's opening goal on Sunday evening against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden in what would ultimately be a 2-1 Red Wings win.

DeBrincat's two goals against the Ducks on Nov. 13 were part of a scoring barrage for the Red Wings, who broke out of an offensive slump that saw them tally only twice in their previous three games combined.

“It’s huge," DeBrincat said afterward. "Past couple of games, we struggled to put it in the net. We’ve had our chances, but just wasn’t going in. It’s just nice to put a few in the net, hopefully keep that going and get that confidence that we know we can play with good teams.”

DeBrincat, who is playing in his third season with the Red Wings, is currently on pace to match his goal total of 39 from the 2024-25 campaign.

