Detroit Rookie’s Prime Role Could Make Him Calder Dark Horse

The Calder race, featuring standout names such as Montreal's Ivan Demidov and New York's top prospect Matthew Schaefer, also includes strong contenders from the Detroit Red Wings, three of them to be exact.

The rookie trio of Emmitt Finnie, Axel Sandin-Pellikka, and Michael Brandsegg-Nygård have all emerged as notable prospects, each making a strong early impression with the rookie of the year award faintly within sight.

Of the three, Finnie appears the most likely contender as the 20-year-old winger has earned a spot on Detroit’s top line alongside stars Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond in a move that’s already paying off. Finnie has recorded two assists in his first three games, nearly producing at a point-per-game pace with the Lethbridge, Alberta native listed with +8000 odds to win the Calder.

Finnie currently trails behind early standouts such as Minnesota’s Zeev Buium and Anaheim’s Beckett Sennecke, who have notched five and four points respectively to start the season but Finnie is still in the conversation. His spot on Detroit’s top line gives him a steady opportunity to rack up points, something that can’t be said for all of his rookie counterparts, many of whom find themselves in less favorable roles.

In this piece, we’ll examine the potential weaknesses in the cases of other Calder Trophy hopefuls and explore how Finnie could strengthen his own bid for the award. Circumstances will undoubtedly evolve as the season progresses, but as of today, this is how the landscape stands for some rookies.

Closest Comparables To Finnie's Situation

Matthew Schaefer (NYI) : The rookie defenseman has taken on a significant workload early in the season for the Islanders, leading the team in ice time through his first three games. While Lane Hutson broke through last year as the first defenseman to win the Calder since Detroit’s Moritz Seider in 2022, history isn’t on Schaefer’s side. No blueliner has claimed the award in back-to-back seasons since 1963 and 1964, when Toronto’s Kent Douglas and Montreal’s Jacques Laperrière achieved the rare feat, the only consecutive defenseman wins in Calder Trophy history.

Beckett Sennecke (ANA) : He’s earning top-six minutes with the Ducks, skating alongside promising young talents Mason McTavish and Cutter Gauthier, a line that gives him plenty of offensive opportunity and support.

Easton Cowen (TOR) : The young winger has stepped into a top-line role alongside Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies and has thrived early, posting a point through his first two games. If he continues in this spot, Cowan could rival Finnie for the league’s most favorable rookie situation especially given he’s sharing the ice with a 69-goal scorer in Matthews.

Calder Contenders With Flaws

Maxim Shabanov (NYI) : The rookie has been slotted on the Islanders’ third line alongside seasoned veterans Anders Lee and Jean-Gabriel Pageau, providing him with a steady two-way environment to develop in. He’s also earning additional minutes on the power play, which could boost his production, already evident as he’s found the back of the net to start the season.

Ivan Demidov (MTL) : Arguably the most naturally gifted player in this rookie class, Demidov is already logging top-six minutes and power-play time for Montreal. However, his production potential may be limited somewhat by his current linemates, skating alongside youngsters in Oliver Kapanen and Alex Newhook.

Zeev Buium (MIN) : Much like Schaefer, Buium is logging significant minutes early in the season and quickly proving his reliability on the blue line. However, he faces the same historical hurdle as Schaefer with no defenseman having captured the Calder Trophy in back-to-back seasons since 1963 and 1964, marking a challenge that adds extra weight to his campaign.

Alexander Nikishin (CAR) : Unlike Schaefer, Nikishin isn’t logging heavy minutes to start the season, which could limit his early impact. On top of that, he faces the same historical obstacle for defenseman, making his path to the award an uphill one.

Jimmy Snuggerud (STL) : Entering the season with valuable experience from 14 NHL games, split evenly between last year’s regular season and playoffs. However, he’s currently limited to third-line minutes alongside Pius Suter and Mathieu Joseph, which could cap his offensive opportunities early on.

Ryan Leonard (WSH) : Leonard is currently stuck in a bottom-six role with little opportunity to move up the lineup, blocked at right wing by established players like Tom Wilson and Anthony Beauvillier, unless he can significantly outplay Beauvillier. So far, he has managed just two points across 17 NHL games, including nine in the regular season and eight in the playoffs.

Sam Rinzel (CHI) : Faces an uphill battle playing on a Blackhawks team struggling offensively, which will likely limit his point production. Additionally, he must overcome the same historical challenge as the other defenseman, adding another hurdle to his rookie campaign.

