Detroit’s Young Trio Showing Early Promise Under Veteran-Led Success

While Detroit’s veterans have stolen the spotlight in back-to-back wins, rookies Emmitt Finnie, Axel Sandin-Pellikka, and Michael Brandsegg-Nygård are quietly proving they belong in the NHL with strong early performances.

Despite a troubling start to the season, the Red Wings have since rebounded with two straight wins over the Maple Leafs and now find themselves in a wild card spot thanks to their 2-1-0 record. Their recent additions in veteran forwards James van Riemsdyk and Mason Appleton stole the headlines in their 3-2 win on Monday while their star players in Lucas Raymond, Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat did the same during the Red Wings' 6-3 victory on Saturday.

All the headlines have quickly shifted while many may be wondering how the young crop of rookies have been doing? With three rookies making the team in Emmitt Finnie and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and Axel Sandin-Pellikka, some hardships were expected but the trio have done well so far this season.

Emmitt Finnie

The top-line winger has thrived in his role, recording two assists in three games and backing it up with several impressive underlying stats. The 20-year-old Lethbridge, Alberta native is averaging between 12 and 16 minutes of ice time per game, consistently generating takeaways with at least one in each game so far and tying defenseman Moritz Seider for the team lead with four.

Finnie added an extra layer of physicality to his aggressive forechecking game in Monday’s win, registering six hits to bring his season total to eight. He’s recorded at least one hit in every game so far and seems poised to maintain that pace given his energetic style of play. While he committed two giveaways on Monday, that’s often the tradeoff for a player who handles the puck frequently but he balanced out the losses with two takeaways of his own.

Finnie’s speed and work rate have stood out as well as he's averaging 10.36 miles skated per 60 minutes (92nd percentile league-wide), has reached a top speed of 21.76 mph (73rd percentile), and ranks in the 84th percentile for time spent in the neutral zone, according to NHL Edge. If he keeps playing at this pace, Finnie’s point totals should grow, and the Red Wings’ top-line experiment could prove to be a smart investment.

Axel Sandin-Pellikka

After being thrust into a top-four role, Axel Sandin-Pellikka has handled his first few NHL games respectably. The 20-year-old Swedish blueliner is averaging the third-most minutes on the team at 21:02 and has surpassed 22 minutes in all but one game so far this season.

Defensively, Sandin-Pellikka has been steady, tying Ben Chiarot for the second-most blocked shots on the team with five, trailing only Simon Edvinsson, who has six. According to MoneyPuck, Sandin-Pellikka and Edvinsson have logged the most time together of any Red Wings pairing at roughly 47 minutes, though the duo has yet to generate much offense. They’ve been on the ice for two goals against and have yet to record one themselves.

While Sandin-Pellikka remains without a point through three games, despite a prospect profile touting his offensive upside as a potential 40–50-point defenseman, he’s shown flashes of adjustment. Although he struggled with a few turnovers in Monday’s win, his ability to adapt suggests his confidence and offensive contributions will grow with experience. Sandin-Pellikka has covered 9.19 total miles this season (71st percentile) and ranks in the 78th percentile for offensive zone time, signaling mobility and active involvement in transition play, which is an area he has been strong in so far this season. We may not get the point totals we were hoping for out of Sandin-Pellikka to start the season but don't be surprised if it changes over time.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård

After a strong preseason showing with four goals, expectations were high for the big Norwegian winger to emerge as the standout rookie of the group. However, through the early games, the third-line forward has yet to make a significant offensive impact. Standing at six-foot-one and 207 pounds, he’s instead used his size to his advantage, leading the team with nine hits and proving that when he’s not on the scoresheet, he’s still finding ways to influence the game physically.

The 20-year-old has also showcased his strength in other areas, recording a maximum shot speed of 83.02 mph (81st percentile league-wide) and ranking in the 68th percentile for offensive zone time. His lone high-danger scoring chance came in the season opener from a slot opportunity, but he hasn’t been able to replicate that look since.

Playing alongside seasoned veterans Andrew Copp and J.T. Compher, Brandsegg-Nygård has averaged between 11 and 14 minutes of ice time per game, registering a pair of shots in two of his three outings. While his three giveaways haven’t helped his case, his physical presence and willingness to learn from his linemates suggest progress is only a matter of time.

