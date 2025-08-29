An unimaginable tragedy took place exactly one year ago, as both Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau lost their lives after being struck while bicycling by an alleged drunk driver in Salem County, New Jersey.

Adding to the horror of the situation was that it was the night before both brothers were going to appear as groomsmen in their sister's wedding.

A year later, Gaudreau's memory is being honored during United States Men's Olympic Orientation Camp, which includes Detroit Red Wings team captain Dylan Larkin.

"I just wish them (the Gaudreau family) nothing but the best," Larkin said via NHL.com. "I know that Friday is going to be hard, and it's continued to be hard all year."

Johnny Gaudreau, who would have been included on the United States' roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, had his own stall kept by Team USA during the Four Nations Face-Off tournament in February.

Larkin had previously been teammates with Gaudreau while representing the United States in international play, including during the 2018 and 2019 World Championships. Additionally, they were teammates on Team North America during the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Prior to the Four Nations Face-Off, Larkin spoke at length about the collective feeling of emptiness felt in the USA dressing room without Gaudreau.

“I guess what I was trying to say Is it’s going to be weird with him not there,” Larkin explained. “And the staff, everyone knows him. All the guys played with him, whether with their clubs or with USA."

“He ended up all time leader in points and for USA Hockey, which is an unbelievable accomplishment and just shows his dedication to his country and to USA Hockey. So, it’s gonna be hard and definitely a motivator.”

With 13 goals and 30 assists in 40 games, Gaudreau remains the all-time leader in Team USA World Championship scoring.

The Red Wings also honored the memory of Gaudreau before their Stadium Series matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Ohio Stadium on March 1. Detroit players arrived at the venue wearing jerseys from various points in his career.

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites.