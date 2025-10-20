Dylan Larkin Joins Elite Red Wings Company With Red-Hot Start

No player on the current Detroit Red Wings roster has spent more time in the Motor City than Dylan Larkin, whose desire to bring Stanley Cup Playoff hockey to Little Caesars Arena for the first time is second to none.

If the level of production Larkin has shown early in the season continues on a consistent basis, Detroit’s playoff chances will receive a significant boost.

Larkin scored twice and added two assists in the Red Wings’ 4-2 victory over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Sunday afternoon, giving him five goals and six assists through six games.

His four-point outing against the Oilers matched his previous career high, set in December 2021 when he recorded a hat trick while adding an assist against the New Jersey Devils.

Thanks to his scorching-hot start to the 2025-26 season, Larkin is now included in some ultra-elite company in Red Wings history, and has done so in their centennial campaign, no less.

Larkin became just the third player in Red Wings history to enjoy more than one six-game point streak to begin a season, joining Steve Yzerman and Gordie Howe, who both did so twice in their respective careers.

As if that weren't enough, Larkin's season-opening six-game point streak is the second longest of his career, with the first being eight-game point streak to begin 2023-24. Not only that, but Larkin is now the first Red Wings player since Pavel Datsyuk in 2016 to collect points on six straight Detroit goals.

Simply put, Larkin is on a tear to begin Detroit's centennial campaign. He was recognized by being named the NHL's First Star of the Week.

Following Sunday's win, which was Detroit's fifth consecutive triumph, head coach Todd McLellan singled out Larkin for praise not only for his performance but how he leads the rest of the club by example.

Everything a captain should be. Leadership. And leadership isn’t just rah-rah," McLellan explained. "A lot of times, it’s leading by example. He’s done a tremendous job. We’re early in the season, he’s playing banged up a little bit, but everything that we should see from Dylan, we’re seeing from him right now. We have a long way to go. He’s got to keep doing that."

"Winning In Different Ways": Dylan Larkin Points To Depth Contributions As Part Of Winning Streak

Detroit Red Wings team captain Dylan Larkin, who scored twice in Sunday afternoon's 4-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers, pointed to the contributions of players that don't necessarily grab the most attention in the headlines as part of his team's winning streak.

Larkin's point streak is paying tremendous dividends for the Red Wings, who are in a tie with the Carolina Hurricanes for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

