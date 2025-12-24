Dylan Larkin Scores Twice, Including OT Winner, In 4-3 Win Over Stars

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

In their final game before the Christmas break, the Detroit Red Wings made sure to send the sellout crowd at Little Caesars Arena home with some holiday cheer.

The Red Wings twice came back from one-goal deficits against the Dallas Stars in the third period to cap the evening with an overtime goal from Dylan Larkin, securing a 4-3 victory and helping to pad their lead in the Atlantic Division standings.

Larkin, who netted the game-tying goal late in the third period, carried the puck in over the Dallas line and fired a wrist shot past goaltender Casey DeSmith, securing the extra point for the Red Wings.

The Red Wings opened the scoring thanks to the ninth tally of the season from veteran James van Riemsdyk, who roofed a shot as he's done so many times in his career; the play was set up by a strong drive to the net from Michael Rasmussen.

The Stars responded with goals in the second period by Roope Hints (power-play) and Jamie Benn, taking a 2-1 lead into the final frame.

Rookie Emmitt Finnie, who made the roster thanks to a strong showing in training camp and the preseason, continued his impressive first season by tying the game on the power play just 3:02 into the third period.

Time became a factor for Detroit after the Stars regained a one-goal lead on a power-play marker from Wyatt Johnston.

But, like Dallas, the Red Wings capitalized on their next five-on-four opportunity. Van Riemsdyk delivered a beautiful between-the-legs pass to Larkin, who was left unguarded in the slot, and he buried the game-tying goal at the 15:57 mark of the third period.

In overtime, Larkin scored what was his 20th goal of the campaign and his 11th career overtime game-winner.

Red Wings goaltender John Gibson won his eighth straight start, making 19 saves. DeSmith countered with 21 saves.

Detroit will now be off through the Christmas break and will next play against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh on Dec. 27.

