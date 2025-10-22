Dylan Larkin Sets Franchise Mark in Red Wings' Win Over Oilers

Dylan Larkin added another milestone to his Red Wings legacy on Sunday night, becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in games played by an American-born player during Detroit’s 4–2 win over the Edmonton Oilers at Little Caesars Arena.

Larkin, 29, skated in his 740th career NHL game surpassing Muskegon native Justin Abdelkader, who previously held the record at 739 games played. The Red Wings captain finished the night with an assist and a plus-one rating as Detroit continued its strong start to the 2025–26 season.

The milestone adds another accolade to Larkin’s already impressive résumé in Detroit. Since being drafted 15th overall by the Red Wings in 2014, the Waterford, Michigan native has been a staple in the lineup since his debut in 2015. He currently sits among the team leaders in several categories including top 11 in points at 587 and top 12 in goals and assists with 247 and 340 respectively.

So far this season, Larkin has been doing everything he can to lead the team, recording five goals and six assists for 11 points since their disappointing season-opening loss. His strong performance earned him the NHL's First Star of the Week. Larkin also made franchise history, becoming just the third Red Wings player to record multiple six-game point streaks to start a season, joining legends Steve Yzerman and Gordie Howe, who each accomplished the feat twice in their careers.

Larkin was named the 37th captain in Red Wings history on January 13, 2021, becoming surprisingly the first Michigan-born player to wear the “C” for the Original Six franchise. He has since been widely praised for his leadership during the team’s rebuild under general manager Steve Yzerman.

Beyond his NHL career, Larkin has also been a consistent presence on the international stage. He’s represented Team USA at four IIHF World Championships (2015–2019), earning two bronze medals and posting 34 points in 45 games. He also skated for the U.S. at the 2015 World Junior Championship and helped win gold at the 2014 IIHF U18 Worlds.

Now in his 11th NHL season, Larkin shows no signs of slowing down. He signed an eight-year, $69.6 million contract extension with Detroit in March 2023, reinforcing the franchise’s belief in his leadership. As the Red Wings aim for a return to the playoffs, Larkin’s experience and durability will be vital. As the cornerstone of the franchise, he enters a pivotal season tasked with helping end the team’s nearly decade-long postseason drought.

