Ex-Red Wing Klim Kostin Points the Finger At Former Detroit Coaching Staff

Throughout their history, the Detroit Red Wings have featured several players known not only for the punishing physicality they brought with their fists but also for their scoring ability.

Names like Brendan Shanahan, Darren McCarty, and the late Bob Probert still resonate with today’s generation of Red Wings fans.

Joe Kocur, who at one point in his career formed one half of the infamous "Bruise Brothers" with Probert, wasn't known as much for his presence on the scoring sheet but still brought fans to their feet with his multiple iconic on-ice bouts.

While the role of an NHL player serving almost exclusively as an enforcer has all but disappeared from the modern game, former Red Wings forward Klim Kostin recently explained that's what he was asked to do by the coaching staff.

Kostin, who most recently played in the NHL with the San Jose Sharks last season, revealed in an interview with Alexey Shevchenko of Sport-Express that during his brief time with the Red Wings, he was told his job was to fight.

“More like in Detroit, " he answered when he began to take on the reputation of an enforcer. "I was counting on a different role, I signed the contract hoping to play, but after I arrived they made it clear: your job is to fight. It was a shock for me. They left no room for maneuver.”

As a restricted free agent in 2023, Kostin was acquired by the Red Wings from the Edmonton Oilers and subsequently signed to a two-year, $4 million extension. His first fight in a Red Wings uniform came in just their third game of the 2023-24 season, as he dropped the gloves against Erik Gudbranson of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Ironically, Kostin wore jersey No. 24, which was once worn by Probert in Detroit.

Kostin went on to explain that his initial discussion with Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman about what kind of role that he would fill with Detroit was far different than what was ultimately asked of him by the coaching staff.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

"Of course," he responded when asked if he was disappointed with how things turned out. "When I was talking with Steve Yzerman, they explained to me a completely different role. I thought there would be room to play, a chance to prove myself. But in the end they immediately made it clear: a fight was needed. I was shocked, but there was nowhere to go."

"And what if tomorrow they say, 'Don't shoot at the goal' or 'Only pass?' Should I agree just to stay on the team? I don't think so. I'm a hockey player, not a no-holds-barred fighter."

He confirmed that while he would never shy away from a genuine confrontation on the ice, he made it clear that being in the lineup solely to fight wasn’t the role he wanted.

"I'm hot-tempered, I can get into a fight out of emotion, but going out to fight specifically for the sake of a show is not my thing," he said.

During his time with the Oilers, Kostin proved capable of providing an offensive touch by scoring 11 goals in 57 games.

However, his time with the Red Wings was short. After just 33 games played with Detroit, he was traded to the Sharks for Radim Šimek and a 2024 seventh-round pick.

Currently, Kostin remains an unrestricted free agent.

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!