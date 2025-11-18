EXCLUSIVE: Brandsegg-Nygard Embraces AHL Return, Confidence High After NHL Demotion

After a strong preseason, Detroit Red Wings prospect Michael Brandsegg-Nygard earned a surprising spot on the team's main roster coming out of training camp. However, after nine games in which he recorded an assist and delivered 28 hits, the 20 year old Norwegian winger was reassigned to the AHL. The goal was to give him more ice time than the limited bottom six role he held in Detroit and to help him continue developing important parts of his game.

The Hockey News recently spoke with Brandsegg-Nygard about his transition back to the AHL. After appearing in five games with the Grand Rapids Griffins, he has returned to the team and still looks confident in both his abilities and playing style. That level of confidence should reassure Red Wings fans that one of the organization’s top prospects is not discouraged by the move.

Brandsegg-Nygard has now played six games with the Griffins this season, scoring two goals and adding one assist. When asked about the adjustment, he expressed that he is genuinely happy with the environment in Grand Rapids. The Griffins have started the season strong and are viewed not just as playoff hopefuls like Detroit, but as one of the top teams in the AHL.

"Yeah I mean they've done a really good job at the beginning of the season and the vibe of the group here is good, too so, I mean, I really like being here," Brandsegg-Nygard explained "I'm gonna go out there and do my job and do what I can to help the team win."

Fans often worry about young players losing confidence when they move between leagues, but Brandsegg Nygard does not seem concerned. He continues to project self assurance and focuses on staying positive even during challenging stretches.

"Confidence goes up and down but at the end of the day, I always know what I can do on the ice and and always like trying to think as best as I can possible because, if you start to think negative, everything just goes bad," Brandsegg-Nygard said "So by just trying to stay positive, and when you stay positive, it's easy to have confidence, too."

While the reassignment seemingly did not affect his confidence, Brandsegg-Nygard admitted that making the Red Wings roster at all was a surprise. He was simply grateful to experience NHL action earlier than he had expected.

"Yeah like I said it was a dream come true to get in and I wasn't expecting to start with them this season, so that's what was a little bonus and I was pretty happy with that," Brandsegg-Nygard stated.

He also acknowledged that one of the biggest areas he needs to improve is his speed of decision making at the NHL level, noting that the pace of play requires quicker reads and execution.

"I'm a young player, so there's always something to work on. I mean, just trying to, like, make faster plays that's one thing I think I have to work on, especially in NHL," Brandsegg-Nygard said "When everything goes faster, trying to, like, make the decision faster and everything just makes everything faster."

Brandsegg-Nygard finished the interview by sharing some of the meaningful advice he received from Red Wings veterans. He said he appreciated learning from pros like Dylan Larkin and Patrick Kane, observing how they handle themselves each day and using that guidance to shape his own development.

"Couple of them said just go out there and be yourself. Just show everyone that you're good enough to be here and hopefully, I get up soon. I know what to do, so I'm just trying to focus on that and just trying to improve myself," Brandsegg-Nygard stated.

Red Wings fans will need to wait a little longer for the Norwegian winger to fully develop, but his early NHL showing provided a glimpse of the physical presence he can bring. With continued improvements in key areas, Brandsegg Nygard could be a player to watch closely next season.

