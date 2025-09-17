Former Red Wings Forward Robby Fabbri Lands New NHL Opportunity

Former Detroit Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri saw his tenure with the organization come to a close last offseason when he was dealt to the Anaheim Ducks, who are overseen by Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman's former Detroit teammate and assistant GM Pat Verbeek.

In his first and only season in Southern California, Fabbri recorded eight goals and eight assists in yet another injury-shortened campaign. He underwent surgery in November to repair a torn meniscus in his knee, sidelining him for several weeks.

As if that weren't enough, he also suffered a season-ending hand injury in February.

Entering this offseason as an unrestricted free agent, Fabbri was unable to land a new NHL contract but has now been given a chance to earn one.

He's accepted a Professional Tryout Agreement with the Pittsburgh Penguins:

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Fabbri’s NHL career, which began when he was selected in the first round (21st overall) by the St. Louis Blues in 2014, has been plagued by more major injuries than many players endure in their entire careers.

He tore the ACL in his left knee twice during his time with the Blues, then suffered another ACL tear, this time in his right knee, while with Detroit in 2022. He later missed the final weeks of the 2022-23 season after undergoing yet another surgery on his left knee.

For his perseverance and dedication, he was named the Red Wings’ nominee for the Bill Masterton Trophy that season.

Acquired from the Blues in November 2019 in exchange for Jacob de la Rose, Fabbri was one of the few bright spots in Detroit’s lineup during the difficult 2019-20 campaign.

In what proved to be his final season with the Red Wings in 2023-24, he tallied 18 goals and 14 assists while appearing in 68 games, the second-highest total of his career.

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!