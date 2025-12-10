Former Red Wings Forward Robby Fabbri Returns to Where It All Began

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

While it appeared that the NHL opportunities for former Detroit Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri were limited after he failed to secure a roster spot with the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier in the fall, he's now been given a chance to return where it all began.

Fabbri has been signed by the St. Louis Blues, the same club that drafted him in the opening round (21st overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft, has returned to the franchise by signing a one-year, two-way contract.

He'll earn $775,000 at the NHL level, while earning $300,000 at the AHL level. He's scheduled to join the team immediately for their impending matchup on Thursday evening against the Nashville Predators.

The signing coincides with the Blues placing forward Jordan Kyrou on Injured Reserve with a lower-body injury.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Fabbri spent the first portion of his NHL career with the Blues, winning the Stanley Cup in 2019 while contributing a goal in 10 postseason games during their run; he lifted the Cup at TD Garden following their Game 7 triumph over the Boston Bruins.

Fabbri was then traded to the Red Wings in November 2019 for Jacob de la Rose, and was one of the few bright spots for the club in what was otherwise an extremely trying campaign in 2019-20.

He would play the next several seasons with Detroit, culminating in his best offensive output since 2015-16 by scoring 18 goals with 14 assists. Detroit then sent him to the Anaheim Ducks during that offseason, where he scored eight goals with eight assists while playing just 44 games.

As he has been throughout his career, Fabbri's season was cut short because of injury. He's undergone multiple ACL surgeries during his time in the NHL, along with meniscus surgery last season.

He was signed to a professional tryout agreement with the Penguins for this season, but was unable to secure a roster spot.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.