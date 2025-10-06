Former Red Wings Goaltender James Reimer Released from Maple Leafs PTO

Former Red Wings goaltender James Reimer was released from his professional tryout with the Toronto Maple Leafs, ending his bid to return to the team that originally drafted him.

Reimer signed the tryout deal with the Leafs on September 26, looking to earn a spot with the organization that originally drafted him. The move came in response to Joseph Woll’s personal leave, which opened up temporary depth in net. However, Toronto claimed goaltender Cayden Primeau off waivers earlier in the day, signaling a shift in their goaltending plans. Primeau joins Anthony Stolarz and Dennis Hildeby on the depth chart, leaving no room for Reimer.

Reimer played for the Red Wings during the 2023-24 season, where he appeared in 25 games and posted an 11-8-2 record along with a 3.11 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. Serving as the backup to Alex Lyon, Reimer brought consistency and experience to the crease, helping the team stay competitive throughout the season.

Although his time in Detroit was limited to one season, Reimer made an impact in the locker room as a respected veteran and mentor. His professionalism and calm presence were valuable assets to the younger players on the roster.

The opportunity in Toronto marked a potential full-circle moment for Reimer, who was selected by the Maple Leafs in the fourth round of the 2006 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut with the team in the 2010-11 season and became a fan favorite during his time there. One of the highlights of his tenure came in 2012-13 when he helped Toronto reach the playoffs for the first time in the salary cap era, finishing the season with a .924 save percentage.

Since leaving Toronto in 2016, Reimer has played for six different NHL franchises, including San Jose, Florida, Carolina, Anaheim, Buffalo, and Detroit. He has appeared in over 500 NHL games and holds a career goals-against average of 2.88 with a .910 save percentage.

In 2024-25, Reimer split time between Anaheim and Buffalo, recording a 10-10-2 record with a 3.04 GAA and a .897 save percentage. After going unsigned during the offseason, he was hoping to extend his NHL career with the Maple Leafs but now finds himself back on the market. While his future remains uncertain, Reimer’s contributions in Detroit and throughout his career have left a lasting impression.

