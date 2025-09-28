"Found My Game Faster": Red Wings' Lucas Raymond Beaming With Confidence After Camp

It was decided by Detroit Red Wings general manager that Lucas Raymond, whom he drafted with the fourth overall pick in 2020, is a foundational building block.

To that end, he re-signed Raymond to an eight-year contract extension just over one year ago, ensuring Raymond would be wearing the Winged Wheel all throughout the prime of his NHL career.

Raymond responded in the first season of his new contract by establishing a new career-high 80 points in 82 games played, and as far as the Red Wings are concerned, the sky is the limit.

If Raymond's words last week are any indication of what Red Wings fans can expect from him this season, a new career-high in points could potentially be in the cards.

"I feel like I found my game faster than usual when you feel comfortable and up to speed out there," he said following Training Camp.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

It wasn't long ago that Raymond himself was a rookie who's place in the forward lineup wasn't a sure thing when he began his inagural NHL Training Camp in September 2021. Not only did Raymond claim a roster spot, but he firmly put himself into the conversation for Rookie of the Year by tallying 23 goals with 34 assists.

The honor ultimately went to his teammate, Moritz Seider, who also began his NHL career at the same time Raymond did that season.

Raymond knows what some of the younger players who are trying to establish position in the Red Wings' system and thus far have made impacts in pre-season play, including Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, Carter Mazur, and Emmitt Finnie.

"I think a lot of guys coming up have had a really good Camp, it's fun to see," Raymond said of the numerous prospects who were present in Training Camp. "You see guys put their foot forward out there and try to make it as hard as possible for coaches and management."

Raymond also acknowledged that the skill of Detroit's younger players attempting to make the team have a motivating effect on the current players on the roster to up their own games.

"It's really exciting, and I think that just adds to it, the pressure coming from underneath and kind of puts a fire underneath everyone's ass a bit," Raymond said with a smile. "It's been fun."

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!