From The Archive: Larionov Having The Time Of His Life

Larionov Having The Time Of His Life - February 16, 1996 - Volume 49, Issue 22 - Cynthia Lambert

Igor Larionov has played on one of hockey’s greatest lines and been praised for his strong two-way play.

But that doesn’t mean his Detroit Red Wings’ experience hasn’t struck a chord in him.

“This is the best three months of my career,” said Larionov, who was acquired in late-October by the Wings from the San Jose Sharks for Ray Sheppard. “It’s the best three months beside the time I spent with the five-man unit in the Soviet Union.”

To help him feel at home, Wings’ coach Scotty Bowman provided Larionov with a new five-man unit Slava Fetisov is constant from that legendary unit which also had on it Vladimir Krutov, Sergei Makarov and Alexei Kasatonov.

The Red Wings’ version contains Vyacheslav Kozlov, Sergei Fedorov and Vladimir Konstantinov.The two forwards-Kozlov and Fedorov-have most benefited from Larionov’s presence.

Once the club acquired the multi-faceted center from the Sharks, Fedorov’s game stabilized. He’s the player most recognize as being affected by Larionov’s presence.

Kozlov, who led the team with 24 goals after 48 games, has benefited equally. Before Larionov arrived, Kozlov had one goal. Larionov helped set up many of Kozlov’s next 23 in 39 games.

“Igor is a very nice passer,” Kozlov said. “When I score or when Sergei scores, he is very happy. He doesn’t need to be the one to score. He played that way in the Soviet Union.

“He helps me a lot. He is like a leader to me. Sometimes he tells me, ‘Kozie, don’t do this,’ or, ‘Do this; try this.’ He has helped me very much.”

Larionov is pleased players such as Kozlov listen to his advice, though he knows much of it has to do with his reputation.

“Kozie, he’s from my hometown,” Larionov said, referring to Voskresensk. “When he was five or six years old, I was a 17-year-old playing professional hockey. I’m not trying to be someone big to them. I just want to be the same as them. I don’t want any distance between us.”