Lidstrom Continues Ice Time Dominance - November 21, 2006 - Volume 60, Issue 10 - Ansar Khan

Nicklas Lidstrom Since he entered the NHL in 1991-92, it’s safe to say nobody has logged more minutes than Lidstrom, who is always among league leaders in ice time.

Lidstrom has missed only 20 of a possible 1,305 regular season and playoff games in 14-plus seasons.

“He never looks tired, either,” said center Henrik Zetterberg. “I don’t know how he does that.”

The four-time Norris Trophy winner is averaging 25:41 per game. That’s about two minutes less than he’s averaged the past several seasons, but no Wing logs more key minutes or plays in more important situations.

Henrik Zetterberg, the center (who can also play wing) is the team’s jack-of-all-trades among forwards, an all-around player who averages 19:31 per game in all situations. He’s on the first power play unit and, in an effort to increase his ice time, is being used more often on the penalty kill.

