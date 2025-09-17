From The Archives: Yzerman Excited About New Wings

The Hockey News has released its archive to all THN subscribers: 76 years of history, stories, and features.

Yzerman Excited About New Wings - September 14, 2001 - Volume 55, Issue 2 - Nick Cotsonika

The season hasn’t started yet. But the additions of Dominik Hasek, Brett Hull and Luc Robitaille to the Detroit Red Wings already have made a difference, according to captain Steve Yzerman.

“The changes we’ve made this summer have reinvigorated me,” Yzerman said. “It has been disappointing for us in the playoffs, last year not even getting out of the first round. But everyone’s getting kind of pumped up about this season. I spoke with Dominik when he came to town and he sounded as excited as a little boy. I didn’t think it could get any better after we picked up Hasek, but then we got Brett.

“The moves have certainly put pressure on us. Some are probably thinking we’re one of the favorites and some are going to focus on us because of who we have. But I’m sure there are a lot of people who would like to see us fall on our faces.”

Which could happen, if there’s a clash of personalities. Yzerman might be the most respected leader in hockey. But he said he won’t bear the responsibility for making the collection of stars a cohesive unit. And coach Scotty Bowman might be the most respected coach in hockey But Yzerman said Bowman will have to work his mysterious magic.

“I don’t think it falls on one guy in the dressing room; it’s more a reflection of the coaches,” Yzerman said. “You remember when all the stuff was going on between (NBAs Los Angels Lakers’ stars) Kobe (Bryant) and Shaq (O’Neal) last season. I remember Michael Jordan saying that the true leader from that situation will be the one willing to take a step back. And the more I thought about that, the more I could see that he was absolutely right. I’ve tried to take a step back and provide an example.”