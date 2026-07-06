From The Hockey News Archives: Vintage Red

It should come as no surprise that even Nicklas Lidstrom’s attempts at humor are understated. For 19 seasons now, he has probably never brought a single person out of his or her seat, save for the four times the Detroit Red Wings have won the Stanley Cup since he joined them in 1991. His greatness is not measured in flashy end-to-end rushes, bone crushing hits or spectacular plays. It is measured in a consistent excellence that no player in the history of the league has achieved. It is measured in durability, respect and an attention to detail that is mind-boggling. Almost nothing about his game has changed since he joined the Red Wings and it could be argued that no player, ever, has played as well as Lidstrom is playing right now this late in his life.