Hall Of Fame Goaltender Ken Dryden Passes At 78

Former Montreal Canadiens Hall of Fame goaltender Ken Dryden, who backstopped the club to six Stanley Cup wins and was regarded as one of the greatest players in NHL history at the position, has passed away at the age of 78 following a battle with cancer.

The unfortunate news was confirmed early on Saturday morning with a team-released statement from Canadiens' Owner and President Geoff Molson.

"Ken Dryden was an exceptional athlete, but he was also an exceptional man," Molson said. "Behind the mask he was larger than life. We mourn today not only the loss of the cornerstone of one of hockey’s greatest dynasties, but also a family man, a thoughtful citizen, and a gentleman who deeply impacted our lives and communities across generations."

Born in Hamilton, Ontario in 1947, Dryden would initially be drafted into the NHL in 1964 by the Boston Bruins, Montreal's longtime rival. However, he was dealt to the Canadiens for Paul Reid and Guy Allen only days later.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Dryden’s career with the Canadiens was nothing short of spectacular. He led Montreal to the Stanley Cup in 1971, earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as postseason MVP in the process. Dryden then won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie the following season, having not played enough games the year before to qualify.

By the time his career was finished, Dryden and the Canadiens won the Stanley Cup five more times as part of their 1970s dynasty. A five-time All-Star, Dryden would later be named No. 29 on the 2010 edition of The Hockey News Top 100 Players of All Time.

A five-time winner of the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's best goaltender, Dryden was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983. His 338 career victories rank fourth overall in Canadiens team history, and his No. 29 jersey was retired by the club in January 2007.

Dryden was also on hand for the famous "Miracle On Ice" victory by Team USA over the Soviet Union in the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics, serving as a color commentator alongside Al Michaels.

Following an executive career with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Dryden then embarked on a career in politics, and was also named an Officer of the Order of Canada.

Dryden is survived by his wife Lynda, his two children, and two grandchildren.

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!