“I’d Make the Effort to Be There”: Mike Modano Speaks On Kane Closing in On American Scoring Record

Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane is on the verge of making history as the top-scoring United States born player in NHL history. The star winger needs just 20 more points to surpass the mark set by Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Modano.

Kane, 37, has compiled 1,355 points over 1,316 career games and has started the 2025-26 season with three goals and nine assists in 14 games for Detroit. If he reaches the milestone, it would mark a symbolic moment as the American scoring crown returning to the Red Wings organization during the franchise’s Centennial season.

Modano, a Michigan native, has held the record for 18 years. He passed Phil Housley in 2007 while playing with the Dallas Stars and also holds the record for most goals by a U.S.-born player with 561. Kane, with 495 goals, is within reach, and Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews, at 28 years old with 410 goals, is another American star rising toward the record.

Speaking to NHL.com’s Nicholas J. Cotsonika, Modano reflected on Kane’s career and the impending milestone. "I knew years ago that he might be one that if he stayed healthy, that he would be the guy that kind of goes after it," Modano said. "I'd love to be there and definitely would make the effort to be there for that one."

Modano returned home to finish his career with the Red Wings during the 2010-11 season. Now, nearly 15 years later, the record he set is poised to be passed by another Detroit star. Fans are eagerly watching as Kane closes in on an achievement that cements his place among the greatest American players in NHL history.

