"I'm Not Worried": Two-Time 40 Goal Scorer Alex DeBrincat Not Sweating Goalless Start To 2025-26

Scoring goals has never been a problem for Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat, who already had two 40-goal campaigns to his name by the time he arrived in the Motor City from the Ottawa Senators in July 2023.

He lit the lamp 27 times in his first campaign in Detroit, followed by a 39-goal season in 2024-25, his highest output since he potted 40 goals for the Chicago Blackhawks (alongside now-current Red Wings teammate Patrick Kane) in 2021-22.

But through the first eight games of this season, DeBrincat has been held goalless - though it's not for a lack of trying.

DeBrincat has hit the post more than once so far, while also getting stoned several times by opposition goaltenders, including Montreal Canadiens goalie Jakub Dobes on a breakaway attempt on Oct. 9 along with a sliding save from rookie Colten Ellis on Wednesday.

Being the career goal-scoring forward that he is, DeBrincat isn't sweating the lack of times he's lit the lamp this season, as he knows that he's gotten plenty of chances and that they'll eventually start going in.

"I think you look at some of the chances I've had, maybe nine times out of ten, they go in," DeBrincat said on Saturday. "Sometimes you have to look at that and chalk it up to some unluckiness. Just go out and play your game and it'll go in eventually."

One of the focal points of Detroit's offense, DeBrincat is a player the Red Wings are looking to for a spark in the absence of Kane and with Lucas Raymond playing at less than a hundred percent.

He'll be sure and bottle the feeling of when he inevitably scores his first goal of the campaign and carry that momentum forward in hopes that the dam will break.

"When it does, I gotta figure out how to capture that feeling and continue with that," DeBrincat said of when he gets his first tally of 2025-26. "But I'm not worried.

