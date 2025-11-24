"I've Been Blessed": Moritz Seider Shares His Gratitude for a Healthy Career Start

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider has proven himself to be among the League's most durable players, and in doing so, he's already set a new Red Wings franchise record as part of their centennial campaign.

Last week, Seider skated in his 346th consecutive game to begin his NHL career, passing the previous mark of 345 by former Red Wings forward John Ogrodnick.

Seider also played a key role in Detroit's dramatic 4-3 overtime comeback victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday afternoon, as he knotted the score at 3-3 in the third period with a seeing-eye shot from the point that eluded goaltender Jet Greaves.

For Seider, he understandably takes pride in not only being available for his team but is also grateful that he's been blessed with good health that enables his durability.

"I just take a lot of pride in being available, other than that you work so hard in the summer to be in those moments to be in shape and stay healthy, and along the way you just try to maintain form," he said.

"Obviously, I've been blessed with being healthy and being able to get out there and fight every night," he continued.

Like his teammate Lucas Raymond, it wasn't long ago that Seider was a rookie on the Red Wings and getting acclimated to life in the NHL.

This current Red Wings roster features several rookies, including forwards Emmitt Finnie and Nate Danielson as well as defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka.

Seider remembers his 2021–22 rookie campaign as both an exciting experience and, at times, a mental drain compared to the experiences of playing in both German and Swedish Leagues.

"Just mentally, I think you can be overwhelmed in your first season and you just drive on adrenaline all the time," he said.

"Every city is new, you kind of find your way around," he continued. "You go to restaurants you've never been to before, sleep in hotels you've never been in. It's all exciting, but once a certain mark hits, you kind of get mentally exhausted from playing so many games in a short amount of time. It's the biggest difference."

Not only did Seider overcome the challenges of playing in the NHL, but he was soon awarded the Calder Trophy as the League's best rookie. He's become Detroit's top defenseman, and also signed an eight-year contract extension prior to the start of last season.

