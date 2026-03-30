"I Want To Score Goals": Lucas Raymond Focuses On Delivering Offense, Closing Out Games
Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond is heating up with three goals in his last four games, but knows that the team as a whole must elevate their performances with so much on the line.
Despite repeatedly stating the desire to change the narrative of how they perform in March, the Detroit Red Wings have delivered results that feel hauntingly familiar.
They lost their third straight game on home ice in regulation against an opponent with whom they're battling for postseason position, dropping a 5-3 final to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday evening.
Just like the Ottawa Senators did earlier in the week, the Flyers built up a 3-0 lead over the Red Wings, who once again showed a puzzling lack of urgency given the stakes.
Their furious late comeback effort, making the score 4-3 after the Flyers had increased their lead to 4-0, was snuffed out with an empty-net tally.
The Detroit Red Wings got goals from Mason Appleton, Alex DeBrincat, and Lucas Raymond within a few minutes of each other, a stretch in which they played with the desperation and urgency they'd have been better served showing right from the opening face-off.
For Raymond, it was his third goal in his last four games after a stretch in which he produced just one goal and an assist in seven games.
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Having been encouraged to shoot more by head coach Todd McLellan, Raymond is not only happy he's contributing at his normal pace but also reaffirmed the necessity for the club to score more as a whole.
"Yeah, obviously, I want to score goals to help the team win," Raymond said. "That's one part of my game that I try and contribute to the team. But like I said, we've got to get more goals on the board and be able to close games down."
The Red Wings aren't making things easy on themselves, having missed another chance to get back into a postseason position.
After having lost their playoff cushion lead in each of the last two seasons at this time of the year, the players are all too aware of the important stakes - but also know that actions speak far louder than words.
"We know what's at stake, what we need to do - but it's about coming out there and doing it," he said. "I think for us, too, we've got to play our game and can't skate around, afraid to make mistakes or something like that."
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