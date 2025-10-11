"It Means A Lot": Michael Brandsegg-Nygård Grateful For Hearty Reception From Red Wings Fans

As the Detroit Red Wings began their centennial season on Thursday evening, there was an aura of anticipation among the sellout crowd at Little Ceasars Arena - not just for the new campaign, but for the injection of youth into the lineup.

Rookies Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, Axel Sandin-Pellikka, and Emmitt Finnie, all of whom sufficiently impressed Detroit's management and coaching staff in Training Camp and pre-season play to earn a roster spot, appeared in their first NHL contest.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, who tallied seven total points in pre-season play, was held off the scoresheet against the Montreal Canadiens but did register two shots on goal while skating on a line with J.T. Compher and Andrew Copp.

He also received a notable cheer from the fans during the special pre-game introductions, which he appreciated, though he said his focus remained on the upcoming task at hand.

"I mean, It means a lot," he said of the hearty reception from the sellout crowd. "But at that moment I couldn't really hear it because I was so focused on the game, and a little nervous."

"I appreciated it a lot."

While making his NHL debut could have felt like a daunting challenge, Brandsegg-Nygård said he wasn’t fazed by it. He felt like he belonged, but admitted it was a disappointing performance by the team as a whole in their frustrating 5-1 loss.

"I felt pretty good, it feels like I belong here almost. It wasn't too hard to play, but at the same time, the whole team could have done a better job. We lost 5-1, and even though we had a couple good chances, we gave up more."

The ultimate fate of an NHL team during any given contest can sometimes come down to a series of bounces and what some fans would simply refer to as good or bad luck.

Brandsegg-Nygård has developed a reputation throughout his young playing career as being a physical presence on the ice, something he plans on continuing on Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"It's always my mindset to play as hard as I can," he said. "Every time I start a game, everything else comes with that - the chances always come when you play harder. I'm just trying to play hard."

