"It's A Fine Line": Red Wings' Nate Danielson On What Makes the NHL A Whole Different Beast

The Detroit Red Wings are nearing the quarter mark of their centennial season, which has featured a notable youth movement.

Four rookies have already appeared in multiple games so far. Forwards Emmitt Finnie and Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, along with defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka, earned roster spots thanks to strong performances in both training camp and the preseason.

Although Brandsegg-Nygård was eventually returned to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins after nine NHL games, Detroit soon called up Nate Danielson, making him the fourth rookie to skate with the club this season.

2023 ninth overall pick Nate Danielson will officially make his NHL debut today in Detroit! 🐙 Welcome to the League!

Danielson, Detroit's first pick (ninth overall) in the opening round of the 2023 Draft, likely would have made the team out of Training Camp had it not been for an injury.

During his NHL debut on Sunday afternoon, he fired four shots on goal while playing in 15:16 of total ice time as part of Detroit's 5-1 setback against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks while centering the third line.

Following Thursday’s morning skate, Danielson said the biggest difference he’s noticed between the AHL and the NHL is just how thin the margin for error is, as mistakes at the NHL level can cost your team far more quickly than in the AHL.

"The most challenging is just the execution. I feel like it's a fine line, up here if you make a mistake, it'll probably be capitalized on and end up in the back of your net, whereas in the AHL it might not be," Danielson said. "Just a fine line with that, and I think it's pretty easy to come since (I had) a good Training Camp and do all the same stuff down in Grand Rapids."



Danielson then said that he's leaned on advice from some of the older veterans on the team, all of whom have made the transition for him coming from the Griffins a smooth one.

"For sure, they're all super good about it," Danielson said about his Red Wings teammates. "Everyone's been super helpful with me in making the transition easy."

Danielson, who previously played in the WHL for both the Brandon Wheat Kings and the Portland Winterhawks, spent his first full AHL season in 2024–25 with the Griffins. He scored 12 goals and added 27 assists in 71 regular-season games, then added a goal in three Calder Cup Playoff appearances.

Before being called up to the Red Wings, Danielson already contributed a goal with four assists in five games with the Griffins so far this season.

Following practice earlier this week, head coach Todd McLellan pointed to the offensive struggles of some players on the Red Wings roster combined with Danielson's strong Training Camp as the reasons behind his promotion.

“Danny’s here because he played really well at Training Camp,” McLellan said. “We have some players that are struggling right now, and we thought he could inject a little life and some enthusiasm into the team and maybe provide us with some offense. He’s earned the right to do that after training camp."

