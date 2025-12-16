"It's Special": John Leonard Excited For Upcoming Red Wings Debut

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan announced on Monday that forward Patrick Kane, who scored the 498th goal of his NHL career during their 4-0 victory on Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks, will miss at least the next two games.

In Kane's stead, the Red Wings decided to call up forward John Leonard from the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins, where he led all AHL scorers with 19 goals scored in 20 games.

During Monday's practice, Leonard skated in Kane's spot on the second line alongside Alex DeBrincat and Andrew Copp, and all signs point to him making his regular-season Red Wings debut on Tuesday evening against the New York Islanders.

Leonard, who already has 70 games of NHL experience with the San Jose Sharks, Arizona Coyotes, and Nashville Predators, is looking forward to the opportunity.

"I think any time you get to play in the NHL, it's special. I'm excited for the opportunity, and it's obviously a historic organization to be a part of."

Leonard is playing in his first season with the Red Wings organization, having signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the club after playing last season under contract with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers.

He enjoyed a productive campaign in Charlotte, tallying 36 goals while adding 25 assists in 72 games, and followed that up by contributing eight goals with six assists in 18 postseason games.

As the AHL's current leading goal scorer, he hopes to bring the mentality that's made him successful to the Red Wings.

"I think I just want to bring the same kind of mentality, use my speed and be a good 200-foot player. Responsible in both ends, being able to get pucks up on the walls and hopefully create some offense."

A Massachusetts native, Leonard grew up a Bruins fan but is appreciative to continue his NHL career with a historic club like the Red Wings, who are in their centennial campaign.

"I grew up in Massachusetts so I watched a lot of Bruins hockey," he said. "The Red Wings are an Original Six team, so it's special to be a part of."

The Red Wings will face the Islanders on Tuesday evening beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.

