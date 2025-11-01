John Gibson Returns to Anaheim to Standing Ovation, Ducks Beat Red Wings Amid Controversy

Longtime Ducks goaltender John Gibson returned to Anaheim on Friday night, greeted by a standing ovation from the home crowd midway through the first period as the team rolled out a video tribute honoring the goalie’s 12-year tenure with the Ducks. The moment captured the respect and admiration the franchise and its fans have for Gibson, who spent over a decade patrolling the net for Anaheim.

On the ice, Gibson made his presence felt, allowing four goals on 31 shots, but helping the Ducks to a 5-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. While the win added another chapter to his legacy, the game was not without controversy.

The spotlight was also on Anaheim’s rookie goaltender, Lukas Dostal, who has quietly pushed Gibson out of the Ducks' starting role. Dostal produced slightly better numbers, allowing two goals on 28 shots, but Detroit fans could argue he might have been helped by a key missed call.

In the second period, Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider appeared to score what would have been a tying goal for Detroit, only for officials to disallow it, ruling Seider had used a distinct kicking motion. Replays, however, suggest that Seider merely redirected the puck with his skate, which is a legal play. The overturned goal killed Detroit’s momentum, allowing the Ducks to maintain control and secure the win.

Gibson’s return reminded fans of the remarkable career he built in Anaheim. Over 12 seasons, he finished just two wins shy of tying Jean-Sebastien Giguere for the most wins in Ducks history, ending with a 204-217-63 record. While he holds the franchise records for most losses and most starts (506), he also ranks among the best American goaltenders in NHL history, with 208 career wins (12th all-time among Americans) and 513 starts (10th all-time among Americans). This season, Gibson is 4-3-0 with a 3.32 goals-against average, a .875 save percentage, and even one assist.

