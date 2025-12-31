Line Combinations: Red Wings vs. Jets

The Detroit Red Wings enter the new year with strong momentum, having posted their best start in years and moving closer to ending a playoff drought that has lasted nearly a decade. They will try to keep that surge going against a struggling Winnipeg Jets team that has fallen sharply from its Presidents’ Trophy form, though Detroit must be prepared for a desperate opponent and the challenge of facing elite goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

Detroit’s success has been fueled by balanced scoring throughout the lineup. Stars such as Lucas Raymond, Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat, and Moritz Seider are producing at a point-per-game pace, while depth players like James van Riemsdyk and Michael Rasmussen have also contributed key goals. Defensively, the Red Wings have made noticeable improvements, allowing fewer than three goals per game during their recent surge and emphasizing discipline to avoid giving Winnipeg easy opportunities.

Despite their struggles, the Jets remain dangerous, especially with a potent top line of Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, and Gabe Vilardi driving the offense. Recent meetings between the teams have often produced high-scoring games, and individual matchups like Raymond versus Hellebuyck and Connor’s strong history against Detroit add intrigue. With strong goaltending on both sides and offensive trends pointing upward, the matchup promises an entertaining and competitive contest.

Red Wings Aim To Stay Hot Against Slumping Jets

Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs. Winnipeg (Wednesday):

Finnie – Larkin – Raymond

DeBrincat – Copp – Kane

Rasmussen – Compher – van Riemsdyk

Kasper – Danielson – Appleton

Edvinsson – Seider

Chiarot – Sandin-Pellikka

Johansson – Benard-Docker

Gibson

