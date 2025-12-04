Marco Kasper’s Slump Forcing Red Wings To Consider AHL Reset

The Detroit Red Wings were hoping they had their second line center for the future with Marco Kasper as the 21-year-old finished last season, red hot with nine goals and five assists for 14 points over his last 18 games. Entering this season, training camp reports suggested Kasper's line with Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane would be the team's most deadly unit this season. However, these predictions all fell flat with Kasper recording three goals and no assists in 27 games this season.

It's been a very disappointing season for the Austrian forward with Red Wings bench boss Todd McLellan trying everything he can to get the youngster going, moving him up and down the lineup while experimenting with him in many different roles to try and find that spark Kasper had to end last season off. Kasper is now up to 16 games without a point, raising the question of when the team might ease off the leash and send him down to Grand Rapids, where several other forwards have played well enough to deserve an NHL look.

Red Wings prospect Carter Mazur is one expected to potentially get a look at the main roster when returning from his lower-body injury, although he hasn't been given a timetable. Recently sent down, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard could also be worth considering for a call-up based on his recent play. The 2024 first round pick notched an assist in his first nine games with the Red Wings, and might provide a fresh spark to a lineup that badly needs a shake-up. Brandsegg-Nygard has been red hot with the Grand Rapids Griffins, recording two goals and seven assists for nine points over his last six games.

Something needs to change for Kasper as he's been given more than enough chances to break his funk but has shown little this season. Detroit starts their six-game road trip Thursday at a point of the season where they really need to start building some momentum after winning just five of their last 14 games. Kasper’s play has only added to the team’s depth-scoring issues this season, and on most other teams it would likely warrant a demotion.

If he struggles through a few more games on the road, Kasper could be sent down to regroup with a first-place Griffins squad that has been dominating the AHL. The move would almost certainly build up Kasper's confidence just like it has very quickly with Brandsegg-Nygard. They could call him up when Kasper looks to be all the way back and bring him back into the fold looking like the player they called up on a full-time basis last season.

