Todd McLellan Pushes Elmer “Elmo” Söderblom’s Footwork In Practice

Players in the National Hockey League have almost always gone by nicknames, and the Detroit Red Wings are no exception.

Mention names like "Larks", "Cat", "Showtime", and "Razor", and fans immediately know that one is referring to Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat, Patrick Kane, and Lucas Raymond.

There's a new nickname to be added to that list - Elmo.

That's how 6'8" forward Elmer Söderblom is referred to by head coach Todd McLellan, who is set to begin his first full season behind the Red Wings' bench after being hired last December.

Söderblom is the tallest player in Red Wings history, and that's before his height increases after putting on his pair of skates that almost look as if they were custom made for Shaquille O'Neal.

Due to a higher center of gravity, skating can sometimes not be a strength for taller players. During practice at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, McLellan directed Söderblom to move his feet quicker during an on-ice drill in resounding fashion.

The good news is that McLellan doesn't believe that the skating of Elmer Söderblom - or Elmo, as he calls him - is an area of his game that needs work but that he can get caught up in his thoughts during specific practice situations.

"I think sometimes when Elmo is playing the game and he's not thinking, he does move his feet," McLellan said. "In practice when we're working on specific moments and situations, I think he thinks it a little bit, so it slows him down. I'm not too worried about his feet in a game situation, but I'm just trying to push him in practice."

"In that moment, he was thinking probably, 'Am I in the right spot, am I in the wrong spot?' And he didn't skate," McLellan continued. "I just caught him there and it was a gentle reminder. I don't think his skating is bad, but I think if he does chug into people and push, he's a big load to handle. His feet moving, it's a good thing for him."

Söderblom has been getting looks playing on the top line alongside Lucas Raymond and Dylan Larkin in the absence of free-agent signing James van Riemsdyk, another candidate who could take that spot but has yet to officially skate with the Red Wings because of an ongoing family situation.

Last season, he was called up from the American Hockey League and ultimately scored four goals with seven assists in 26 games in what was his second prolonged stint at the NHL level.

If Söderblom plays well enough this season for the Red Wings, expect to see a lot more love for his new nickname.

