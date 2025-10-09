Meet The New Guys: Detroit's Trio Of Rookies

The Detroit Red Wings will open their 100th season on Thursday by ushering in a new era, as top prospects Emmitt Finnie, Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, and Axel Sandin-Pellikka make their NHL debuts in key lineup roles.

Thursday’s home opener for the Detroit Red Wings will carry special significance, marking not only the beginning of a new season, but also the franchise’s 100th year and the possible dawn of a new era in Detroit hockey.

In a decisive move, the Red Wings will ice three top prospects in forwards Emmitt Finnie and Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, along with defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka, all set to make their NHL debuts. Each earned a roster spot after strong preseason showings, highlighted by consistent effort and several standout performances that convinced the coaching staff they were ready for full-time roles.

Finnie emerged as a coach’s favorite during training camp and the preseason, showcasing a tenacious forechecking game, strong puck movement for a 20-year-old, and playmaking instincts that already exceed the AHL level. The Alberta native was selected 201st overall in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and signed his entry-level contract with Detroit in March 2024.

This past season, Finnie was sensational playing for the Kamloops Blazers in the Western Hockey League, putting up 84 points in 55 games (37 goals, 47 assists). He played just ten games with the Grand Rapids Griffins in the AHL and impressed his coaches during the limited stint. When speaking with Griffins head coach Dan Watson, he praised Finnie as a player with a relentless work ethic off the ice that shows as he progresses more and more up until the point that he is now on an NHL roster.

Detroit used a first-round pick on Brandsegg-Nygård, taking him 15th overall in 2024, making him the first Norwegian-born player ever selected in the first round. He spent the 2024-25 season with Skellefteå AIK in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), recording 11 points in 42 games (5 goals, 6 assists). In the postseason, he added 6 points in 11 playoff games.

Like Finnie, Brandsegg-Nygård saw limited time in the AHL but quickly made his presence felt during a standout preseason with Detroit. His two-goal performance against the Maple Leafs highlighted his scoring ability, while recording three or more hits in five of seven preseason games demonstrated his physical edge and versatility. Brandsegg-Nygård proved he can impact the game in multiple areas of the ice.

Sandin-Pellikka, drafted 17th overall by Detroit in 2023, has quickly become the centerpiece of the Red Wings’ prospect pool and a fan favorite. The Swedish defenseman dominated the SHL in 2024–25 as the league’s top under-21 blueliner, recording 29 points in 46 regular-season games and adding eight more in the playoffs. The previous year, he helped lead Skellefteå to an SHL Championship with 25 total points between the regular season and playoffs.

Often compared to Shayne Gostisbehere for his offensive instincts and power-play potential, Sandin-Pellikka now has the opportunity to begin fulfilling those lofty expectations as he makes his NHL debut Thursday in a Red Wings uniform.

The coaching staff will be deploying Finnie on the top line alongside Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond, an aggressive bet on the rookie’s scoring pace to complement veteran play. Brandsegg-Nygård will skate on a middle-six unit with J.T. Compher and Andrew Copp, offering a mix of youth energy and physical edge. On defense, Sandin-Pellikka will be paired with Simon Edvinsson, giving the back end a youthful look.

On special teams, both Sandin-Pellikka and Brandsegg-Nygård will be given roles on the second power play unit. Sandin-Pellikka is expected to anchor the point, while Brandsegg-Nygård provides flexibility up front. The Red Wings’ decision to commit significant minutes to these three in their NHL debut underlines their belief that these rookies are ready to contribute right away.

