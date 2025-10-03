Michigan-born Standout Included In Recent Red Wings Roster Trim

There is now officially less than a week before the Detroit Red Wings officially begin the 2025-26 NHL season, which will be their centennial campaign.

Multiple decisions still need to be made with regard to how the roster shapes up, and to that end, three more names were included in the latest roster trim by the Red Wings.

The club announced on Friday morning that forward Carter Mazur, defenseman William Wallinder, and goaltender Michael Postava were all returned to the American Hockey League affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins, which means the Red Wings are now down to 25 names.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, Emmitt Finnie, and Axel Sandin-Pellikka currently remain with the club, meaning there's a chance that they could be included on the roster that hits the ice on Oct. 9 against the Montreal Canadiens for the regular season opener.

Mazur will have a chance to get more experience in the AHL, where he performed well before being called up to the Red Wings last March. His experience at the NHL level lasted literally 17 seconds before he suffered a dislocated elbow, which ended his season.

Wallinder, whom the Red Wings drafted 32nd overall in 2020, already has two full seasons of experience in the AHL, while Postava will be starting his first season of professional hockey in North America after being signed as a free agent. He's played the last several seasons in his native Czechia.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

Follow Michael Whitaker On X