Milestone: Red Wings' Axel Sandin-Pellikka Scores First NHL Goal

Friday evening's game will forever be known as a career milestone for one of the most highly-regarded young players in recent Detroit Red Wings memory.

Defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka, who earned a roster spot thanks to his strong showing in Training Camp and the pre-season, scored his first goal in the National Hockey League during the first period against the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning.

Sandin-Pellikka's wrist shot from near the top of the slot beat Lightning goaltender Andre Vasilevskiy on his blocker side:

Not only was it his first NHL goal, but also his first point.

He gave an exuberant fist pump in celebration and leapt into the glass in the same way that Alexander Ovechkin has done numerous times throughout his career, and was mobbed in a massive hug by his teammates.

Among those on the ice for his goal was fellow rookie Emmitt Finnie, who picked up his first NHL point himself last week against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Dylan Larkin and Mason Appleton picked up the assists for Sandin-Pellikka, who could very well go on to be an instraumental part of Detroit's blue line for years to come.

The goal gave the Red Wings the 1-0 lead over the Lightning, who are the fourth straight divisional opponent Detroit has faced to begin the 2025-26 campaign.

