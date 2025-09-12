Patrick Kane Eyes Career Milestones Ahead Of Second Full Season With Red Wings

For the second consecutive offseason on June 30, future Hall of Fame forward Patrick Kane signed a one-year contract extension to remain a member of the Detroit Red Wings.

If things go according to plan, it won't be long before he overtakes former longtime Dallas Stars forward (and brief one-time Red Wing) Mike Modano for the highest-scoring player born in the United States in NHL history.

Kane is only 32 points away from reaching the mark of 1,374 set in 2011 by Modano. He's also only 57 points away from reaching 1,400, and when he scores for the eighth time this season, it will be the 500th goal of his career.

While speaking at the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour on Tuesday in Las Vegas, Kane looked ahead to the upcoming season and acknowledged that it's something in the back of his mind.

"The first thing you think of is, if you play long enough, you're going to reach some of these milestones, right?" he said via NHL.com.

Kane's production in the first three months of last season dropped considerably, but he almost immediately began resembling his old self when the Red Wings mad the coaching change from Derek Lalonde to Todd McLellan on December 26 following a 13-17-4 start.

After McLellan's hiring, Kane lit the lamp 16 times while adding 29 assists.

"Obviously, last year I wish I would have had more production," he said. "I got off to a tough start. But I feel like I should be about a point-a-game guy. I always felt that way, so that's kind of where the bar is for me."

The Detroit Red Wings and Patrick Kane expressed mutual interest in a contract extension at the end of last season, and it came to fruition with a one-year, $3 million deal that was finalized on June 30.

At 36, Kane is one of the elder statesmen on the Red Wings. But if you think that he's growing tired of coming to the rink every day, think again.

"For me, it's just the love of the game. I love being on the ice," he said. "I love practicing. I love playing. I love being in a moment where the team needs to count on you and you need to step up, right? That's the kind of thrill that drives me now. It's not necessarily the numbers."

Kane and the Red Wings will begin Training Camp in Traverse City, Mich. on Sept. 18.

